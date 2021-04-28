Supreme Audit Office head protests scrutiny of family members

"CBA officers conducted a search in the house of my son Jakub Banaś… My son, as well as I, along with the whole family, is constantly under surveillance and repressed," Banaś added.

The head of Poland’s Supreme Audit Office has said that steps taken by the Central Anticorruption Bureau (CBA) against his son are politically motivated and connected with an audit of plans to hold presidential elections via a postal vote in 2020.

On Wednesday, CBA officers conducted searches in selected places in connection with an investigation concerning, inter alia, suspected irregularities in Marian Banaś’ property and tax declarations.

“The operational activities of the CBA against my son cannot be considered without the context of the results, published yesterday by the media, of an inspection regarding the organisation of presidential elections via postal vote which were to take place in May 2020,” Marian Banaś said on Wednesday.

“CBA officers conducted a search in the house of my son Jakub Banaś… My son, as well as I, along with the whole family, is constantly under surveillance and repressed,” Banaś added.

“This is being done to force me to resign as the president of the Supreme Audit Office (NIK) and change the results of already completed and conducted audits,” he said.

On Tuesday, the Supreme Audit Office announced that on May 18 it will publish a full report on the planned postal vote in May 2020 presidential election which in the end was postponed till July due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Stanisław Żaryn, the spokesman of the interior ministry, said the “accusation that CBA activities are politically motivated have no grounds and are close to innuendo.” He added that the decision to search several locations was taken on April 22.

Banas stressed that today the Supreme Audit Office is the only independent institution that is not influenced by the ruling authorities nor any political party.

The Supreme Audit Office is responsible for auditing government agencies, state-owned companies and institutions.