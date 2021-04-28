Polish PM and EU commissioner discuss Eastern Partnership, EU Enlargement

The Eastern Partnership, the plans of Enlargement of the EU, the strengthening of the integration with the Western Balkans, as well as the crisis in Ukraine and the political strife in Belarus were discussed during the meeting of the Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and Olivér Várhelyi, the EU Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement.

EU Commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement visits Poland

Commissioner Várhelyi arrived in Poland on Tuesday on a two-day visit for talks with Polish authorities.



“The Eastern Partnership is one of the priorities of the Polish foreign policy, so we had an urgent need of sharing our view on dynamic events occurring in Belarus and Ukraine to the EU Commissioner,” the Polish PM wrote on social media.







“We also discussed the plans of enlargement of the EU and empowering the integration with the Western Balkans countries. Poland has been supporting the accession attempts of that region for years,” he stressed.

Last month, Russia gathered troops on its border with Ukraine, prompting fear of an escalation in the violence in eastern Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Belarusian authorities have continued to suppress and intimidate pro-democracy activists angry with the last presidential election which they claim was rigged.