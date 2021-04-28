Government eases lockdown restrictions

Rafał Guz/PAP

Poles will soon be allowed to visit shopping centres and sit outside a café or restaurant as part of a raft of measures announced by the prime minister on Wednesday, easing lockdown restrictions.

Mateusz Morawiecki told a press conference that the economy will be reactivated gradually, and said that shopping malls, art galleries, museums and building material and furniture stores will reopen on May 4.

Hotels will be able to resume operations on May 8 but only at 50-percent capacity, restaurants and cafes on May 15 but only for customers sitting outside, Morawiecki said.

From May 1, some outdoor and indoor sport activities will be allowed, but with a 50-person limit, Morawiecki said.

“From May 1, we will allow some outdoor sport activities, and also gyms and swimming pools to open,” said Morawiecki. “May 4 will see the resumption of shopping malls, building stores, and furniture stores.”

Morawiecki said larger outdoor events like weddings will be permitted from May 15, but with a 25-person attendance limit.

He also said that children in grades one to three will return to school from May 4, while grades four to eight and secondary school pupils will continue learning in a hybrid regime. All school children, however, will return to regular classes on May 29, Morawiecki said.