Russia expels seven diplomats from Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia and Slovakia

On Wednesday, the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs ordered three diplomats from Slovakia, ​​two from Lithuania, ​​one from Latvia and one more from Estonia to leave the country in a week.

Earlier in the day, representatives of the diplomatic missions of the three Baltic countries and Slovakia in Moscow were summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Ministry said that the diplomats received “a firm protest over provocative and unjustified actions concerning the expulsion of Russian embassy employees in these countries.”

The ministry added that the three Baltic states “continue to pursue an openly hostile course” towards Russia.

Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia and Slovakia considered Russian diplomats personae non gratae in a gesture of solidarity with the Czech Republic. On April 18, the Czech Republic ordered the departure of 18 representatives of Russian diplomacy who, according to the Czech authorities, worked for the Russian secret services. In response, Moscow ordered 20 employees of the Czech embassy to leave.

Earlier this month, Poland also expelled three Russian diplomats in a show of support for the United States, which ordered 10 Russian diplomats out as part of sanctions against Russia for, among others, interfering in the 2020 US presidential election.