President discussed Polish minority in Belarus with Tsikhanouskaya: official

“The role of the OSCE, the UN Human Rights Council and the EU in restoring the observance of human rights in Belarus and ending the persecution of the Polish minority were the topics discussed by President Andrzej Duda and Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya,” Presidential Minister Krzysztof Szczerski told the Polish Press Agency (PAP). Ms Tsikhanouskaya is a Belarusian human rights activist and opposition leader.

Mr Szczerski emphasised that the talks related to the upcoming 230th anniversary of the adoption of the May 3 Constitution by Poland and the celebrations that will take place in Warsaw, where the presidents of the north-east EU Member States will meet on Monday. In addition to President Duda, the presidents of Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia and Ukraine will also be present.

The Presidential Minister added that Ms Tsikhanouskaya greeted the Poles on the occasion of the May 3 National Holiday, as well as in connection with the Day of the Polish Diaspora and Poles Abroad, celebrated on May 2, “wishing that relations between Poles and Belarusians, between Poland and Belarus would develop in a harmonious and neighbourly manner.”

The head of the Presidential International Policy Bureau noted that the talks also concerned the current situation in Belarus, the condition of Belarusian society and Tsikhanouskaya’s political plans for the near future.

He added that among the topics covered was the role of the OSCE in stabilising the situation in Belarus, in the context of the Polish presidency of this organisation in 2022, as well as “how the international community can deal with the issue of persecution of Poles in Belarus and restoration of human rights there.”

“They also talked about how, in the long term, Poland and European countries can act for the economic and social development of Belarus, so that in the future Belarus will become an integral and important part of the democratic European community,” Mr Szczerski reported.

“Ms Tsikhanouskaya assured that her political environment was fully open to cooperation and expected to cooperate in various international fora. She emphasised that she wanted to maintain the Belarus issue in the UN Human Rights Council, which now also includes Poland, as well as at the OSCE and European Union forum,” he concluded.