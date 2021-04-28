Innovation is a matter of survival for Poland: dep PM

“Innovation is a matter of survival for individual countries, it is a matter of survival for Poland – a country that has been developing so dynamically over the last 30 years,” Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Development, Labor and Technology Jarosław Gowin said on Wednesday.

During the “We support Polish innovators” conference, Mr Gowin said that “we have all known for a long time that the ability to successfully introduce innovations to the market will be a key determinant of global competitiveness in the next decades”. The President of the Patent Office of the Republic of Poland, Edyta Demby-Siwek also participated in the conference.

In the opinion of the deputy prime minister, the pandemic has changed reality. “What was [merely] a truism has now become a reality”, he said. He stressed that the demand for modern, innovative goods and services is growing worldwide.