Marmots greet spring in Tatra Mountains

Marmots have awoken from hibernation in the Tatra National Park, southern Poland.

The animals are believed to foretell the coming of spring and can now be spotted on the slopes of Tatra Mountains.

“Marmots are having a very difficult time now, because they are hungry, they want to eat something,” said Marcin Strączek Helios, forester of the Kuźnice Protection District in the Tatra National Park, adding that “finding food is still quite difficult for them now.”

The forester said that for now, marmots have to spend some more time in their burrows.

“The next stage is reproduction, then during the summertime, sometime in July, young marmots are born and afterwards an intensive feeding period during the summer begins,” he explained.