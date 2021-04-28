Poland reports 8,895 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, death toll at 636

Leszek Szymański/PAP

Poland recorded 8,895 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 636 deaths over the past 24h to Wednesday morning, against 5,709 cases reported on Tuesday, data released by the Health Ministry shows.

The healthcare system is now handling 25,591 Covid-19 hospitalisations, down from 26,925 recorded the day prior, including 2,945 patients on ventilators, against the total of 4,467 ventilators available, the Health Ministry reported.

The health ministry also reported that 187,087 people are under quarantine. So far, 2,473,974 people have recovered.

In all, 10,740,169 Poles have already received jabs against Covid-19, with 2,746,824 of those having had both doses of the vaccine, according to data posted on the official government website, gov.pl.