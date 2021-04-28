COVID-19: Gov’t to loosen restrictions in May

Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki announced a plan to ease the restrictions in May. The changes concern, among others, full-time learning, functioning of shopping centers and restaurants, and the wearing of masks.

From May 1, uniform safety rules will apply throughout the country. Hairdressing and beauty salons will be opened. It will be possible to practice sports in outdoor sports facilities with a maximum limit of 50 people, and to practice sports in indoor sports facilities and swimming pools for organised groups of children and young people within a maximum occupancy limit of 50 percent.

From May 4, children in years 1-3 will return to full-time education. In addition, art galleries and museums will be opened with a limit of 1 person per 15 m2.

DIY stores, furniture stores and shopping malls will also be opened. Mass in churches will be held with the changed limit of people – 1 person per 15 m2.

From May 8, hotels will be open to guests with a maximum occupancy of 50 percent. Restaurants and wellness & spa zones will remain closed.

From May 15, the requirement to wear masks in the open air is to be abolished, if the infection rate per 100,000 people falls below 15. The obligation to cover the nose and mouth with a mask in indoors will remain.

Restaurant gardens will be opened, as well as open-air cinemas and theaters (up to a maximum of 50 percent of occupancy).

For years 4-6 of primary schools and years 1-4 of secondary schools, hybrid education will be introduced.

From May 29, restaurants will be opened, with an occupancy limit of 50 percent of the available tables. Cinemas and theaters will also be opened, and sports will be offered to indoor sports facilities and swimming pools for all.

From May 29, it will be possible to practice sports in gyms and fitness clubs with a limit of 1 person per 15m2.

By the end of May, all pupils will return to school.