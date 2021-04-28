COVID-19: 8,895 new cases in Poland

The Health Ministry announced 8,895 new confirmed COVID-19 infections in Poland, increasing the total number of cases recorded in the country to 2,776,927 including 236,420 still active. The number of active cases increased from 235,101 yesterday.

The ministry also announced 636 new fatalities, of which 179 were due to COVID-19 alone and 457 from COVID-19 and concurrent diseases. The death toll in Poland went up to 66,533.

According to the ministry, 187,087 people are quarantined and 2,473,974 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the country so far. As it stands, there are still 236,420 active cases of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in Poland.

A total of 10,740,169 people have been vaccinated so far, including 8,072,900 with the first dose and 2,746,824 with the second dose or the J&J vaccine.







The number of occupied ventilators amounts to 2,945 out of 4,467 available.

As of Wednesday morning, as many as 149,377,480 coronavirus cases, 3,150,334 deaths and 127,056,527 recoveries have been confirmed worldwide.

The US remains the country with the largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, amounting to 32,927,091, India has the second most with 17,997,267 cases and Brazil third with 14,446,541.