Unvaccinated persons will be contacted by phone – minister

Grzegorz Michałowski/PAP

Unvaccinated people could get a phone call from a doctor, encouraging them to get a jab, according to the health minister.

Adam Niedzielski said the government would activate a special phone line to enable doctors to call those who haven’t signed up for a vaccination. The line will be part of a broader publicity campaign to encourage people to get vaccinated.

“We want to encourage family doctors to reach people who have not been inoculated yet,” said the minister. “We will be comparing lists of already vaccinated people with social insurance registers… and we are setting up a special phone line. There will also be a media and outdoor campaign.”

Niedzielski added that any defrosting of the economy will have to take place in stages, and will largely depend on infection rates.

He said that creating a plan was difficult owing to the unpredictability of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

“Given the instability of this pandemic, it is difficult to construct a long-term plan,” Niedzielski said, and admitted that this was disappointing for the population, which expected the government to come up with a comprehensive economic revival plan instead of impromptu measures.

Asked how long face-masks will be obligatory outdoors, Niedzielski said this will depend on infection levels and the spread of the virus. He stressed that the ruling will be continued now as infections in Poland only began to drop recently and the risk of infection was still high.

In a radio interview on Wednesday, Niedzielski said he will recommend lifting the outdoor face-masking ruling when average weekly infection figures are down to 4-5,000. He added that the government will probably name a prospective date for lifting the law at a press conference later on Wednesday.