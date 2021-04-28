Grades one to three to return to school May 4 – health minister

Leszek Szymański/PAP

Children in grades one to three will return to school from May 4, though it has yet to be decided whether the return will apply to the entire country or whether some regions will have hybrid learning, the health minister said on Wednesday.

Adam Niedzielski told a private radio station that coronavirus restrictions would have to be lifted very carefully and said a press conference later on Wednesday would present the plan for easing restrictions in the coming weeks.

He added that schools and education have always been a priority and that, from May 4, grades one to three would return to normal lessons.

“We only have a doubt, which we will soon resolve, whether it will be in the entire country or whether some regions will have hybrid learning, but that actually also means that children from years one to three will return to school,” Niedzielski told RMF FM.

The health minister went on to say that a return to school for older pupils would be divided into stages. “These stages should be constructed in such a way that children basically go back to school in May,” he said.

Since April 26, in the 11 provinces with the lowest daily infection count, Covid-19 restrictions have been loosened. Hairdressers and beauty salons have been reopened and children from years one to three have been having lessons in a hybrid format. Other restrictions, concerning cinemas and theatres, shopping centres, gyms and restaurants among others, have remained in place.

In five provinces – Silesia, Lower Silesia, Wielkopolskie, Lodzkie and Opolskie – all previously binding restrictions have continued to apply.