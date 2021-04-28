Civic Platform politicians are ready to bomb EU budget: gov’t spokesman

“Politicians from Civic Platform (PO) are ready to bomb the European budget, and that’s only because of their party interests,” government spokesman Piotr Müller told Polish Radio.

The funds from European budget allocated for Poland would be worth PLN 770 billion (EUR 168 billion).

On Tuesday, a meeting between representatives of the Left and Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki on the Reconstruction Fund and the National Reconstruction Plan (KPO) took place. The meeting was also attended by representatives of the Law and Justice (PiS) club. Both sides agreed to support the KPO.

Piotr Müller emphasised that “PO politicians change their minds so often that they do not know what values they represent”. In December, Borys Budka appealed for the adoption of the EU budget. When Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki negotiated the highest funds in the history of our membership in the EU, Borys Budka changed his mind,” emphasised Müller.

“If parliament refuses to pass the law, there will be no legal basis for the European Union to introduce its financial policy. Then there will be neither the EU budget nor the National Reconstruction Plan,” explained the government spokesman.