Children in years 1-3 to return to school from May 4: HM

“From Tuesday, May 4, children from years 1-3 will return to school. Our only doubt… whether it will be nationwide or if several regions will have hybrid education,” Health Minister Adam Niedzielski announced on Wednesday.

The Head of the Ministry of Health, in an interview with the RMF FM radio, pointed out that when lifting the restrictions, one should act very carefully. He reiterated that a press conference was scheduled for Wednesday, during which a plan to lift the restrictions for the next few weeks will be presented.

Mr Niedzielski emphasised that schools and education have always been a priority in this regard.

He added that the return to school of older pupils is to be divided into stages. “These stages will be structured so that the kids basically return to school in May,” the Minister of Health stressed.

As of April 26 some restrictions were loosened in the 11 provinces with the lowest average daily number of COVID-19 infections. Hairdressing and beauty salons were opened, and children from years 1-3 of primary school switched to hybrid mode of education.