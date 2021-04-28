Poles want opposition to support Reconstruction Fund project: survey

A recent IBRiS survey commissioned by “Rzeczpospolita” daily shows that 66.3 percent of respondents believe that the opposition should support the Reconstruction Fund project.

In the poll, respondents were asked “how should the opposition vote on the Reconstruction Fund?”

The majority of respondents, 66.3 percent replied that the opposition should “vote together with Law and Justice (PiS), enabling ratification and the creation of the fund”, while 20.5 percent replied that the opposition should “abstain from voting if conditions for the allocation of money are not met”.

The fewest respondents, 2.7 percent believe that the opposition should “vote with Zbigniew Ziobro’s Solidarity Poland against the ratification”, whilst 10.5 percent replied “I do not know”.

The survey was conducted on April 24 and 25 using the CATI method on a sample of 1,100 people.

On Tuesday, the government adopted a bill on the ratification of the decision to increase the European Union’s own resources. The ratification of this decision by member states is necessary to activate payments from the EU Reconstruction Fund.

The basis for receiving funds from the Reconstruction Fund will be the National Reconstruction Plan (KPO) – the document must be prepared by each Member State and submitted to the European Commission by the end of April.