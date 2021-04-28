COVID-19 takes toll on Polish medical staff: health ministry

According to the Polish health ministry’s estimates, COVID-19 has been the underlying cause in 349 deaths of healthcare workers in Poland.

“The coronavirus has contributed to the death of 140 doctors, 136 nurses, two laboratory workers, 16 dentists, 13 pharmacists, 21 paramedics and 21 midwives,” the Ministry of Health said in a statement sent to PAP on Tuesday.

The ministry’s data also shows that since the beginning of the epidemic in Poland, SARS-CoV-2 infection has been confirmed among several thousand medical staff, including 23,699 doctors, 2,108 laboratory workers, 61,661 nurses, 6,175 midwives, 4,288 paramedics, 2,584 dentists and 3,165 pharmacists.

Since March 2020, when the first case of coronavirus was detected in Poland, infections in 2,768,034 people have been confirmed, 65,897 of whom have died.