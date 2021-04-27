NATO Sec Gen calls Russia to withdraw all troops from Ukraine

Jens Stoltenberg, the Secretary General of NATO called on Russia to withdraw all troops concentrated around Ukraine and on its territory. He said that the N Alliance was satisfied by Moscow’s withdrawal of some troops, but awaits further decisions.

The head of NATO said that the tension at the border and in the illegally annexed Crimean Peninsula had been reduced, but this did not end the problem and the armed conflict. He was still concerned about Russia’s aggressive behavior and violations of the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine.

“We will monitor the situation and developments very carefully. We expect Russia to end the concentration of troops in and around Ukraine”, he said.

Furthermore, at the press conference, the head of NATO was also asked about reports from the Czech Republic that the Russian GRU operatives were involved in the attack on the Czech ammunition depot in 2014 in Vrbětice..

The NATO Secretary General declined to answer the question of whether it is possible, in a gesture of solidarity with the Czech Republic, to withdraw the accreditation of Russian diplomats from missions to NATO, as was the case after the chemical attempt on life of British-Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter in the English city of Salisbury in 2018.