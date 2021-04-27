COVID-19: No mass-scale restriction lifting expected on May 4: expert

We should not expect a great loosening of the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions already from May 4, Professor Magdalena Marczyńska from the Medical Council said after the meeting of this body held on Tuesday. She added that the government was leaning towards resignation from regionalisation of the restrictions.

Prof. Marczyńska admitted that she could not reveal any details, because none of such were spoken during the Tuesday discussion. Doctors advising the government focused on other issues, mainly the strictly medical ones.

“For now, our main concern is the vaccination process and the return to normality in health care, which must be restored as soon as possible for patients with diseases other than COVID-19,” she said.

The council also discussed the issue of the efficient implementation of the post-COVID-19 rehabilitation programme.

Experts from the Medical Council stressed that it is necessary to carry on with the smooth vaccination programme in the coming months to avoid the fourth wave of COVID-19, and opted for enabling as many volunteers as possible to register for vaccination in May.

The council also discussed the issue of inoculating pregnant women, since the course of the disease in the advanced pregnancy may be severe.

During the meeting with the government, medical experts also mentioned new strains of COVID-19. It was stressed that people returning from countries outside the Schengen zone would be put into compulsory quarantine.