Defence Ministry launches new defence-oriented classes

Another 20 military preparation classes will be launched in the new school year, while the defence-oriented cyber programmes which are to train future cybersecurity specialists will also be launched in 16 schools countrywide, Defence Minister Mariusz Błaszczak announced.

Minister Błaszczak presented graduates of military classes certificates confirming the completion of military education. He met with school representatives in the form of a videoconference and wished the students to link their future with the Polish Army.

“I am very glad that you made this choice, just like almost 11,000 students from 440 classes in all 185 schools in Poland that offer defence-oriented education,” the minister said.

“We decided to make these high schools outside the capitals of provinces, in smaller towns, because we want to give a chance to everyone, not only those who live in bigger cities,” he added.

The certificates of completion of the military education allow for obtaining additional points during recruitment to military universities and for serving a shortened preparatory service. All over the country, 3,500 cadets will receive such certificates.