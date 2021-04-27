We will allocate additional EUR 1.09 bn in housing programs: dep minister

The government intends to allocate an additional PLN 5 bn (EUR 1.09 bn) housing programs, which will allow for the construction of some 75,000 apartments, mainly as part of the Social Housing Initiatives (SIM), Anna Kornecka, aDeputy Minister of Development, Labor and Technology told the Polish Press Agency (PAP).

She added that from the pool of additional PLN 5 bn, council housing can also count on support.

“These will not be flats that will be rented at market prices, but they will be cheap flats for rent, mainly in the SIM model, with the option of obtaining ownership,” she emphasised.

As PM Mateusz Morawiecki announced earlier on Tuesday, during the meeting with representatives of the Polish Left politicians, the inclusion of the issue of housing in the National Reconstruction Plan (KPO) was discussed. “We have committed ourselves and we want to present to the (European) Commission a KPO plan, also developed with a program to build additional 75,000 apartments,” the head of the government said.

Deputy Minister Kornecka told PAP that the Left’s postulate met with the understanding of the government, because the Ministry of Development, Labor and Technology had already planned a significant increase in funds for housing.

She reported that the development of housing as part of Social Housing Initiatives is gaining momentum throughout the country with the current spending limit of about PLN 1.5 bn (EUR 0.33 bn) in the Government Housing Development Fund and the Subsidy Fund.

Ms Kornecka said the government will seek to finance 75,000 additional flats within the KPO. If, however, it turned out that it would not be possible to reach an agreement with the European Commission on this matter, such funds will be earmarked in the national budget.