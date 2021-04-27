Prime Minister and the Left agree on Reconstruction Fund

The government and the Left opposition party came to an agreement regarding the National Reconstruction Plan, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki announced on Tuesday. The Reconstruction Plan ratification is a requirement for Poland to receive EU funds, among others, from the Recovery Fund.

The Prime Minister remarked that thanks to the record-breaking EU funds, the new EU budget programme for the next seven years as well as the National Reconstruction Plan, there is hope for the end of the economic crisis and a quick economic recovery.

“The government debated it first, now we are submitting this act to the parliament. Poland is more important than divisions between us. The Polish raison d’etat is to use the maximum pool of funds as soon as possible for the good of the Polish economy, for investment processes and support of industries hit hard by the pandemic,” emphasised Mateusz Morawiecki.

The Prime Minister said that the draft law on the ratification of the decision to increase the EU’s own resources was adopted at the government meeting and that it would be submitted to the parliament.

The ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party spokeswoman Anita Czerwińska indicated that the discussion was substantive, constructive and specific. “In the spirit of responsibility for the state, but above all in the interest of Poles,” she assessed.

“These were obviously difficult talks, because there were serious concerns on both sides, but we have found an opportunity to come to an agreement on key issues, said deputy speaker of the lower house, Ryszard Terlecki from PiS.

“We talked about funds for health care, district hospitals, about the problem of housing,” Mr Terlecki said, adding that there were also talks about aid for sectors heavily affected by the pandemic, such as tourism and gastronomy.