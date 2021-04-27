COVID-19: President to consider needs of companies in unfreezing economy plans

We want to take into account the needs of companies affected by the COVID-19 restrictions while planning the process of unfreezing the economy, President Andrzej Duda said during the Tuesday meeting with the representatives of the closed businesses.

According to the head of the state, the morbidity will spike again if the process of opening the economy is carried out carelessly. He stated he wanted to talk openly about the problems and take into account the needs of companies affected by the pandemic restrictions.

Deputy Prime Minister Jarosław Gowin, who took part in the meeting, said that on Wednesday, during the meeting of the government crisis management team, he would present the proposed dates when specific branches of economy could be opened. According to the deputy PM, the calendar of loosening restrictions should be intensive, so that the entire economy could open up before June 1, albeit under the sanitary regime.

Earlier, Mr Gowin expressed his opinion that from May 4, gyms and gardens next to restaurants could be opened, and hotels could accommodate up to half of the guests.

At the same time, he pointed out that he shared the opinion of President Andrzej Duda that these solutions may undergo certain regional modifications due to the rapid changes in the COVID-19 daily infection cases.

Referring to the pandemic image of the economy, the deputy PM assessed that Poland was going through the crisis relatively well. He recalled that last year’s decline in GDP was low (2.7 pct of GDP). Mr Gowin added that unemployment was also very low and industrial production was growing.

The Tuesday meeting, apart from President Andrzej Duda and his Chancellery, as well as Minister Gowin, his deputies and other representatives of the government, was also attended by Paweł Borys, the head of the Polish Development Fund. As regards the business sector, present were representatives of the Association of Entrepreneurs and Employers, the Federation of Polish Entrepreneurs, the Lewiatan Confederation, the Trade and Service Employers ‘Union, the HoReCa Employers’ Association, the Polish Cosmetics Industry Association, the Polish Fitness Federation, the Polish Hotel Industry Chamber of Commerce, the Meeting and Event Industry Council, Chamber of the Exhibition Industry, and the Polish Association of the Wedding Industry.