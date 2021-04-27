COVID-19: Shopping mall tenants to receive rent cuts during lockdown

Shopping mall tenants will be offered an 80-percent rent cut during lockdown, according to a draft law adopted by the government on Tuesday.

The draft, which will be sent to the Sejm (lower house of Polish parliament), also includes aid for the tourist sector, the Development, Labour and Technology Ministry reported.

Rents will be reduced by 80 percent in the periods when shopping malls are closed, while in the three months after the ban is lifted, rents will be cut by 50 percent.

“We have prepared assistance for entrepreneurs who have suffered losses as a result of the closure of shopping malls and who have not yet benefited from any forms of aid,” Jarosław Gowin, a deputy PM and the Development, Labour and Technology Minister said.

In accordance with the draft, the validity of the so-called Touristic Vouchers will be extended from one year to two.

The Touristic Voucher was introduced by the state in summer 2020 and was given to each child. They can be used to pay for accommodation and various organised tourist activities in Poland, as a form of state aid to the tourist industry.