Shopping mall tenants to get rent cuts during lockdown

Tomasz Gzell/PAP

Shopping mall tenants will be offered an 80-percent rent cut during lockdown, according to a draft law adopted by the government on Tuesday.

The draft, which will be sent to the Sejm (lower house of Polish parliament), also envisages aid for the tourist sector, the Development, Labour and Technology Ministry reported.

Rents will be reduced by 80 percent in the periods when shopping malls are partially closed, while in the three months following the closure rents will be cut by 50 percent.

“We have prepared assistance for businesspeople who have suffered losses as a result of the closure of… shopping malls… and who have not yet benefited from any forms of aid,” Development, Labour and Technology Minister Jaroslaw Gowin was quoted as saying.

In accordance with the draft, the validity of Tourist Vouchers will be extended from one year to two.

The Tourist Voucher was introduced by the state in June 2020 and was given to each child. They can be used to pay for accommodation and various organised tourist activities in Poland, as a form of state aid to the tourist industry.