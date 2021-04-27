Over 2.6 million Poles fully vaccinated

Adam Warżawa/PAP

The total number of Poles who are now fully vaccinated exceeds 2.6 million, according to a Tuesday post on a government website.

The exact number of fully vaccinated Poles stood at 2,608,787 while the first dose has been administered to 7,878,344 people, the government reported.

The vaccination campaign in Poland, a country of 38 million, started on December 27.

Poles are getting Coivd-19 vaccines from one of four companies, Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson&Johnson.