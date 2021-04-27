Workplace COVID-19 vaccinations to start in May: official

Vaccinations against COVID-19 at workplaces should start in May after being postponed owing to decreased supplies, Michal Dworczyk, head of the Prime Minister’s Office (KPRM) said on Tuesday.

He added that the government does not rule out an earlier start of workplace inoculations, but said they will begin no later than May.

“We see that (the workplace vaccinations) will have to be somewhat postponed, but we hope to begin them as soon as possible, almost certainly in May,” Mr Dworczyk said.

He added that the programme of inoculations at workplaces will entail several million jabs.





A total of 10,487,131 people have been vaccinated so far, including 7,878,344 with the first dose and 2,608,787 with the second dose or the J&J vaccine.

The Health Ministry announced 5,709 new confirmed COVID-19 infections in Poland on Tuesday, increasing the total number of cases recorded in the country to 2,768,034 including 235,101 still active. The number of active cases decreased from 241,881 yesterday.