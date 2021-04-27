Workplace vaccinations to start in May – official

Leszek Szymański/PAP

Workplace Covid vaccinations should start in May after being postponed owing to low vaccine supplies, a top government official said on Tuesday.

Michal Dworczyk, head of the Prime Minister’s Office, also did not rule out an earlier start of workplace inoculations, but said they will begin no later than May.

“We see that (the workplace vaccinations – PAP) will have to be somewhat postponed, but we hope to begin them as soon as possible, almost certainly in May,” Dworczyk said.

He added that the workplace vaccination programme will entail several million jabs.