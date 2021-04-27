Gov’t adopts draft concerning ratification of post-COVID-19 EU support

The government adopted a bill on the ratification of the European Council’s decision of December 14, 2020 regarding the EU’s own resources system. Poland is to receive about PLN 770 bn, the Office of the Polish PM (KPRM) announced.

The European Council’s decision, as KPRM emphasised, does not transfer any new competences to the EU level, nor does it impose the communitarisation of debts.

“Thanks to the negotiation success of the PM Mateusz Morawiecki in 2020, Poland will receive the largest financial resources in the history of the European Union – approximately PLN 770 bn. The adoption of the law on own resources will make it possible to use this money – both in terms of the EU budget and the National Reconstruction Plan (KPO). EU funds will help to strengthen the Polish economy and enable a faster exit from the crisis caused by COVID-19. The money will be invested in, among others, development, infrastructure, digitization, environment, education, agriculture, health and creating new jobs,” the statement of KPRM, published on Tuesday, reads.

According to the government, the funds will be earmarked for such purposes as, the thermal modernisation of schools, new buses and trams, ring roads and bicycle paths, playgrounds, providing more places in nurseries, cleaning the air, direct payments to farmers or the development of the processing sector.

Among others, support for the development of medicine was also indicated, including devices supporting the therapy and rehabilitation of people after stroke; support for young people leaving prisons or pre-trial detention centers, enabling them to return to the labour market; and support for the healthcare service.

Prime Minister and the Left agree on Reconstruction Fund: official

The government and the Left opposition party came to an agreement regarding the National Reconstruction Plan, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki…

see more

In the statement it was stressed that in order to benefit from the EU budget (both the classic EU budget and the National Reconstruction Plan), all EU countries must accept their own resources decision, in line with their constitutional requirements. It was indicated that ”in the case of Poland, this means – as before – the ratification of decisions on the basis of the act.”

“The decision on own resources does not transfer any new competences to the EU level. The competences to create own resources have been transferred to the EU by the Treaty of Lisbon. (…) The financial responsibility of each state is individual and strictly defined by the size of its economy. The adoption of the law will therefore be safe for Polish public finances,” KPRM emphasised..

Thanks to the ratification, it will be possible to “launch thousands of investments in infrastructure, agriculture, the environment, education, health care or the creation of new jobs” and that our country will be able to count on almost EUR 137 bn (in current prices) in non-refundable terms under the EU budget funds: EUR 107.9 bn from the Multiannual Financial Framework and EUR 28.6 bn from the instruments of the Recovery Fund.

The communique stressed that the Fund is the EU’s response to the new threats and challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.