Heavily injured Jordanian boxer passes away in Kielce hospital

Rashed Al Swaisat, a Jordanian boxer who was hospitalised after his fight at the World Youth Championships in Kielce, central Poland, died on Monday evening, April 26, the Jordanian Olympic Committee has announced.

Youth Boxing Championships: Jordanian boxer in critical condition

The 19-year-old athlete underwent brain surgery after Friday’s fight during the competition

A boxer from Jordan in the up to 81 kg weight class was facing the Estonian athlete Anton Winogradov. At the end of the third round of the fight, after being hit by his opponent, the Jordanian boxer fell onto the canvas and lost consciousness. He was given first aid and later on taken to the hospital.

Al Swaisat underwent a surgery at the Provincial Complex Hospital in Kielce and was put in the intensive care unit. The boxer’s relatives also arrived in Poland.

“It is not uncommon for our neurosurgery clinic to administer severe cases, but every time such a young person suffers, it touches us all,” Bartosz Stemplewski, the head of the facility said.

Unfortunately, the young Jordanian boxer could not be saved.