Chopin Airport sees over 50 pct drop in passenger traffic in March

Warsaw’s Chopin Airport serviced nearly 54 percent fewer passengers in March year on year, according to the airport’s official figures.

The capital’s main airport handled 237,000 passengers last month, but, despite air traffic being hit hard by the pandemic it also recorded rises in passenger numbers of 20 and 36 percent in January and February.

Airport officials said Chopin’s passenger turnover in the first quarter of this year was 80 percent down year on year, with charter bookings the dominant travel form.

The most travelled-to destinations from Chopin were Frankfurt, followed by Dubai, Minsk and Amsterdam. The most frequented tourist destinations were Dominica, Egypt and Tanzania.

The airport now has five Covid testing points, which free Schengen zone travellers from having to go into quarantine, and reduce the quarantine period for non-Schengen arrivals.

Chopin Airport is Poland’s biggest air terminal. In 2020, the airport serviced nearly 5.5 million travellers, 70.9 percent less than in 2019.