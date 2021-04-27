EP calls on EU to clear Baltic seabed from WWII wastes

MEPs on Tuesday adopted a resolution calling on the EU to clear the Baltic Sea of ​​shipwrecks and chemical weapons from World War II. “The problem can only be solved thanks to the cooperation of the governments of the member states, the EU and NATO,” one of the authors of the resolution, MEP from Law and Justice (PiS), a senior party in Poland’s ruling coalition, Kosma Złotowski said.

The resolution, initiated by PiS MEPs Kosma Złotowski and Anna Fotyga, was supported by 660 MEPs, with eight votes against and 25 abstentions.

“By adopting this resolution, the European Parliament confirmed that the problem of chemical weapons lingering at the bottom of the Baltic Sea has an international dimension and can only be solved through the cooperation of national governments, the European Union and NATO. Of course, financial resources and research into technologies for the safe removal and disposal of harmful chemicals from the seabed are needed, “Mr Złotowski pointed out.

He reiterated that Baltic states such as Poland were for a long time forced to look for solutions themselves, even though the pollution of the Baltic was the result of political decisions of the Allies and the actions of the troops occupying those territories during WWII.

“It is Russia and Germany that bear the greatest responsibility for the current state of affairs and it is from these governments that we expect greater involvement. The Baltic Sea has enormous economic potential, which cannot be fully exploited without cleaning the seabed of ammunition, wrecks full of fuel or chemical weapons tanks,” the MEP stressed.

“This is a serious challenge for, among others, the process of building wind farms. I hope that this resolution, adopted by the vast majority and beyond political divisions, will motivate the European Commission to find additional funds to clean the bottom of the Baltic Sea,” he concluded.