List of accusations against former PO-PSL govt minister grows

According to the “Gazeta Polska” weekly, Sławomir Nowak reportedly received bribes worth at least PLN 7.5 mln (EUR 1.65 mln). The former transport minister in the then ruling Civic Platform – Polish People’s Party (2007-2015) coalition was recently released from custody.

Recently, investigators accused Mr Nowak of accepting PLN 5.4 mln (EUR 1.18 mln) in bribes and demanding PLN 700,000. PLN. (EUR 154,000). However, as reported by the weekly, now the value of bribes accepted by the former minister has increased significantly to PLN 7.5 mln (EUR 1.65 mln).

The information was confirmed by the spokeswoman of the District Prosecutor’s Office in Warsaw, attorney Aleksandra Skrzyniarz. However, she did not want to provide information on the details of the supplemented charges against Nowak.

Mr Nowak is suspected of committing several corrupt acts, including accepting bribes for awarding contracts for the construction and repair of roads in Ukraine, as well as money laundering.

The former Polish Minister of Transport (2011-2013) in the Civic Platform – Polish People’s Party (PO-PSL) coalition government was in pre-trial detention in Warsaw since July last year. He was detained by officers of the Central Anticorruption Bureau (CBA).

In mid-April, the District Court in Warsaw rejected the prosecutor’s request to extend the detention of Mr Nowak. He was released from custody, placed under supervision and forbidden to leave the country. He also had to pay PLN 1 mln (EUR 219,000) of the property surety.