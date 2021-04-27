Support for Law and Justice increases: survey

The ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party recorded a noticeable increase in support, according to the latest IBRiS survey. Szymon Hołownia’s party, Poland 2050, which has a slight advantage over the Civic Coalition (KO), took second place.

Respondents were asked who they would vote for, if the parliamentary elections were to be held the following Sunday.

The survey showed that Jarosław Kaczyński’s party remains the leader on the Polish political scene. PiS can count on 33.1 percent, which is 2.1 percentage points more compared to the previous IBRiS survey.

Szymon Hołownia’s Polska 2050 with a result of 17.1 percent (0.2 percentage points loss) came in second. KO closed the podium with 16.1 percent (1.2 percentage points loss).

The Left would also enter the Sejm with 10 percent (0.9 percentage points increase) and the Confederation with 7.7 percent (0.4 percentage points increase). The Polish People’s Party-Polish Coalition (PSL-KP), with a result of 4.4 percent (0.6 percentage points loss) would not meet the election threshold.

11.6 percent of survey participants were unable to indicate who they would vote for in the elections.

33.7 percent of respondents declared their will to participate in the elections. The answer “rather yes” was indicated by 18.6 percent. 16.2 percent would “rather not go” to the polls. 28.5 percent would “definitely not” participate in elections. The answer “I don’t know / hard to say” was chosen by 3 percent of respondents.

The IBRiS survey commissioned by the Onet portal was conducted on April 24-25, 2021 using the method of telephone, standardised computer-assisted questionnaire (CATI) interviews. The studied sample amounted to 1100 people.