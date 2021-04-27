EU Commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement visits Poland

Cooperation with the countries of the Eastern Partnership and the Western Balkans will be the topics of talks during the visit to Poland of the Commissioner for EU Neighborhood and Enlargement, which will start on Tuesday afternoon. Before departing to Warsaw, Oliver Varhelyi emphasised that Poland is a key player in the region regarding matters of the East.

The talks in Poland are to concern EU aid for countries beyond the Union’s eastern border during the pandemic, including the transfer of COVID-19 vaccines.

“I would like to convince my Polish colleagues to help me deliver the vaccines [there] very quickly, like what the Commission has done in cooperation with Austria for the Western Balkan countries,” the EU commissioner told Polish Radio.

The talks are also to cover the post-pandemic economic recovery programme for the Eastern Partnership countries. The Commissioner pointed out that “the reconstruction must be strong enough to remove any weaknesses,” pointing out that “economic weaknesses create weaknesses in political and security matters.”

Oliver Varhelyi is also to talk to representatives of the Polish authorities about the economic plan for a democratic Belarus.

“We are working on a detailed plan, but we cannot be misunderstood to be ready to offer an economic and investment plan for the present-day Belarus. Because we are not. What we could offer must be credible, but for a democratic Belarus,” Mr Varhelyi stressed.