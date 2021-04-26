Almost half of Poles not dealing well with COVID-19 pandemic, restrictions: poll

As many as 46 percent of Poles say they are having a hard time coping with the COVID-19 pandemic, sanitary rules and lockdowns, according to the latest survey conducted by the Kantar Public pollster.

COVID-19: Psychic hygiene crucial in depression prevention says psychologist

see more

Meanwhile, 42 percent of those polled said that although the pandemic situation has been difficult, they have managed to cope.

“Every ninth respondent, 11 percent, has managed to adjust to the current reality and, therefore, assesses their well-being as relatively good,” Kantar wrote in a commentary to the research.

The survey was conducted using the Computer-Assisted Personal Interviews (CAPI) method on April 9-14, on a nationwide, representative sample of 1,006 adult Poles.