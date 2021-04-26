Number of visits in large stores on big decline: report

The number of visits to large-format stores in Poland dropped year on year by over 20 percent in the first quarter of 2021, according to a survey conducted by Proxi.cloud and UCE RESEARCH.

Even though the results highlighted the level of damage lockdown restrictions have inflicted on much of the Polish retail sector, they were, however, better than the previous quarters during the pandemic.

“Fortunately, it seems that the largest drops are behind us,” Mateusz Choluj of the Proxi.cloud internet marketing service said.

He added that the number of visits before Christmas had fallen nearly 70 percent year on year.

Furthermore, the average number of visits per person to large format stores fell by over six percent, but increased by almost seven percent in cash & carry networks.

Mr Choluj noted that the number of visits would continue to be low until the COVID-19 pandemic dies out, but added that “this does not mean that the profits of retail chains will be lower because although they were visited less frequently, customers tended to buy more at one time.”