Large stores see big drop in number of visits

Leszek Szymański/PAP

The number of visits to large-format stores dropped year on year by over 20 percent in the 1st quarter of 2021, according to a survey conducted by Proxi.cloud and UCE RESEARCH.

The results, which make evident the level of pain lockdown restrictions have inflicted on much of the Polish retail sector were, however, an improvement on previous quarters.

“The analysis showed that the number of visits to large format stores fell by 20.2 percent year on year, but it seems that the biggest drops are behind us,” Mateusz Chołuj of the Proxi.cloud internet marketing service has said.

He also stated that the number of visits before Christmas had fallen nearly 70 percent.

Furthermore, the average number of visits per person to large format stores fell by over 6 percent, but increased by almost 7 percent in cash & carry networks.

Chołuj noted that the number of visits would continue to be low until the pandemic dies out, but added that “this does not mean that the profits of retail chains will be lower because although they were visited less frequently, customers tended to buy more at one time.”