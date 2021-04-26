Economic lockdown should be lifted by end of May – dep PM

Jarosław Gowin said that, given the vaccination campaign was speeding up, he was in favour of opening successive economic sectors, as soon as possible.

Paweł Jaskółka/PAP

The entire Polish economy should be reopened by the end of May, the leader of one of the two junior ruling coalition partners said on Monday.

The hospitality and gastronomy sectors in Poland have been closed for months as part of national measures to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

“I believe that the entire Polish economy should be reopened by the end of May, although a strict sanitary regime must be maintained and the present positive downward trend, in terms of the number of (new infection) cases, must continue,” said Deputy Prime Minister of Development, Labour and Technology Jarosław Gowin.

He added that it is possible to consider opening, under sanitary measures, restaurant gardens and hotels, although with restricted access.

Gowin, the leader of Agreement, a junior coalition partner, said that, given the vaccination campaign was speeding up, he was in favour of opening successive economic sectors, as soon as possible.

The deputy prime minister said that during talks with entrepreneurs it has been agreed that “all trade and the vast majority of services must be opened” after the May long weekend.

Gowin also added that he was in favour of giving people who completed the vaccination process full access to all services.