EC’s claim is unfounded, company will defend itself in court: AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca, which has been sued by the European Commission (EC) for breaching the contract to supply vaccines against COVID-19 to the EU, announced on Monday in a press release that the lawsuit was “unfounded” and the company would defend itself in court.

The statement of the British-Swedish company says that it has fully complied with the contract with the European Commission, and the company hopes to resolve the conflict “as soon as possible.”

Earlier on Monday, EC spokesman Stefan De Keersmaecker said that the reason for the company being sued was a contract breach for the supply of vaccines.

He added that the lawsuit, which was filed in a Belgian court, was supported by all 27 EU Member States.

The data presented by the EC shows that in the first quarter of 2021, AstraZeneca supplied about 30 million doses of its vaccine to the EU, which is four times less than presented in the agreement. By the end of the first quarter, it was supposed to be 120 mln doses. Supply problems also occurred in April.

The EC said on Thursday it would not purchase 100 mln additional doses of the company’s COVID-19 vaccine. It has signed a deal for 400 mln doses of AstraZeneca vaccine, of which 100 mln were optional.