Announcement on easing of some restrictions to come on Wednesday

Wojtek Jargiło/PAP

Possible changes to lockdown restrictions will be announced on Wednesday, a government spokesman has said.

“We will provide a detailed report regarding business sectors and dates, including the epidemic conditions which have to be met,” Piotr Mueller told reporters on Monday.

Mueller added that no final decisions had yet been made on which economic sectors and which areas of social life would be reopened first.

“These decisions will be taken after consultations and after we have received the coronavirus statistics on Tuesday,” Mueller said.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Adam Niedzielski told reporters in Nałęczów, a spa town in eastern Poland, that there were plans to liquidate limits on planned operations, to return 10,000 hospital beds to the non-Covid-19 health system, and to implement a post-coronavirus rehabilitation programme.

Niedzielski confirmed that a detailed plan for easing restrictions would be presented on Wednesday or Thursday.

Having admitted that the third wave of the coronavirus epidemic was waning and that the peak of new cases and deaths was “behind us,” Niedzielski said that “the most important task for the coming two to three months is to return to the normal treatment (of patients), to what we were doing before the pandemic.”

“Limits on planned operations will be lifted on May 4,” the minister stated, adding that these limits were “a sad necessity” stemming from the need to direct all resources to the fight against Covid-19.

Niedzielski also repeated that, in the coming two weeks, over 10,000 beds would return to the non-Covid-19 health system.

On April 21, the health minister announced that restrictions might be eased from April 26 in some regions.

Following this announcement, hair and beauty salons reopened and hybrid education in grades 1-3 from was restored. Most pandemic restrictions were maintained in five provinces with exceptionally high infection figures: Śląskie, Dolnośląskie, Wielkopolskie, Łódzkie and Opolskie.

Hotels will remain closed until May 3.