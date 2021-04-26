First sheep herds ready for grazing after winter

The winter was long. Although the shepherds had to wait longer than usual for the snow to disappear from the mountains, they are not complaining. The first herd to be sent out this spring has been blessed and then it will be sent to graze.

“This is a very important day for us shepherds, when we get a blessing, a piece of wood and holy water, so as to begin the real shepherding from Spring to Fall,” Piotr Kohut, a shepherd from the village of Koniaków in southern Poland said.

“We are here for a blessing, as the whole community of shepherds and farmers from our beautiful Carpathian, Podhale and Beskid mountains, to ask for luck during the grazing,” Józef Michalak, a farmer from the nearby village of Istebna explained.

The sheep will be sent to the mountains to graze, when the snow melts everywhere.