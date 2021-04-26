Remains of three Stalinism victims found at former jail site in Warsaw

Remains of three victims of the Stalinist regime have been found on the grounds of the former Polish Security Service (UB) and Soviet Secret Police (NKVD) prison called Toledo in Warsaw’s Praga district.

After WWII, the “Toledo” prison was the site of execution and burial of soldiers and activists of the anti-communist Polish underground.

The deputy head of the Institute of National Remembrance (IPN) who coordinates the excavation works, Professor Krzysztof Szwagrzyk, said that the activities of his team are a continuation of last year’s search, when the remains of 18 people were found.

So far, the remains of a total of 21 people have been found in the former “Toledo” prison, but according to professor Szwagrzyk, it is only a small percentage of people who were buried in this area.

“In the years 1944-47, a total of 136 executions were carried out on the premises of the prison. The number of people who died here from other reasons is unknown, but it can be suspected that it is not lower than those murdered. We also do not have the knowledge of how many people were tortured to death by NKVD officers in the nearby torture rooms, and who were buried here,” Mr Szwagrzyk said.

The current stage of the works on the site of the former “Toledo” prison will last until the end of April.