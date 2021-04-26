Government analysing Left’s proposals on recovery plan

"I am pleased to accept today's declaration by the Left parliamentary club regarding constructive talks on the shape of the National Recovery Plan. This is a good signal when it comes to talks," said government spokesman Piotr Muller.

Radek Pietruszka/PAP

The government has welcomed proposals from the Left parliamentary group regarding the shape of the National Recovery Plan.

The plan must be prepared in order for Poland to tap into the EU’s multi-billion euro package that will help countries recover from the pandemic economic crisis.

On Monday, the Left presented six proposals on the plan, including earmarking at least 30 percent of the funds for local governments, EUR 400 million for industries threatened by the epidemic, building 75,000 low-rent apartments and allocating EUR 1 billion for local hospitals.

Left MPs also called for the drafting of a detailed plan of expenses and the appointment of a body to monitor the spending process.

“I am pleased to accept today’s declaration by the Left parliamentary club regarding constructive talks on the shape of the National Recovery Plan. This is a good signal when it comes to talks,” said government spokesman Piotr Muller.

The spokesman added that Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki “will accept the invitation to a meeting devoted to the National Reconstruction Plan.”

Deputy Funds and Regional Development Minister Waldemar Buda said that Left’s proposals are “very interesting and should be discussed.”

However, he added that “unfortunately, other parliamentary groups, including the Civic Coalition, did not submit written comments and did not participate in the consultation process.”

Under the plan, Poland is to receive over EUR 58 billion from the fund. To receive the funds, Poland, as all remaining EU countries, must pass a national recovery plan. The deadline for delivering such plans is April 30.