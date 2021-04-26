COVID-19: Deputy PM opts for opening entire economy by end of May

I believe that the entire Polish economy should be opened, in a sanitary regime, by the end of May, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Development, Labor and Technology Jarosław Gowin said in Poznań on Monday.

At the Monday meeting with the Entrepreneurship Council, Mr Gowin agreed with its representatives that hotels could be opened right after the May weekend, that is from May 4, while maintaining the sanitary regime and with 50 percent of places available for booking.

Moreover, the deputy PM was to declare his readiness to unfreeze, also from May 4, trade and stationary gastronomy in open air cafes. This issue will be discussed by the government in the coming days.

“Now that the vaccination campaign has definitely accelerated, I think we should open new industries as soon as possible,” Mr Gowin said, adding that to make it happen, the daily number of cases cannot spike.

The deputy PM stated that he backs the idea of people who have taken two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to have access “to all types of services.”

“It is not only about the comfort of these people, but it is all about saving Polish hotels and restaurants in the first place,” he said.

“This is the moment when we all have to show solidarity with entrepreneurs who, through no fault of their own, had to limit or even close their business. We show this solidarity through successive tranches of aid,” said the minister, recalling that over PLN 200 bn (EUR 44 bn) has been earmarked for this purpose from the state budget so far.