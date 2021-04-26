Rebuilding Poles’ health is a priority after third COVID-19 wave: minister

The third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic is slowing down, the priority now will be to restore the health of Poles, Health Minister Adam Niedzielski said on Monday.

He announced the withdrawal of the limitations on scheduled procedures and post-COVID-19 rehabilitation. The plan for easing the restrictions for May will be presented on Wednesday or Thursday.

Mr Niedzielski emphasised that the peak of the number of illnesses, hospitalisations and deaths is already behind us. “The most important task for the next three months is to return to normal treatment, to deal with health issues as we were dealing with it in the pre-pandemic period,” he said.

“From May 4, restrictions on elective treatments and scheduled surgeries will be lifted said the minister,” he added and recalled that it was a “sad necessity” related to the fact that all forces had to be directed to fight COVID-19.

“Since the third wave is weakening, over 10,000 beds will return from fighting the [SARS-CoV-2] coronavirus pandemic to the ordinary health care system,” the minister said.

He noted that during the peak of the third wave of the pandemic, over 46,000 people were allocated to fighting COVID-19. The health ministry said on Monday that 27,137 patients with COVID-19 are currently staying in hospitals, which is almost 4,500 fewer than a week ago, including 3,101 patients requiring ventilator therapy.

Mr Niedzielski said that a new solution has been prepared for people who have undergone COVID-19 in the form of post-COVID-19 rehabilitation. It will be widely available, run in sanatoriums, as well as in an outpatient and home form.

He added that solutions are already ready regarding the use of spas. The rehabilitation plan was developed together with the National Chamber of Physiotherapists. Mr Niedzielski noted that the most common effect of COVID-19 is the loss of respiratory efficiency.

“A referral from any doctor will be eligible to be used for post-covid rehabilitation,” he said, adding that a specialised unit in Głuchołazy, south-western Poland, has prepared a comprehensive rehabilitation program.

“The ordinance of the president of the National Health Fund (NFZ) is to be signed on Monday, enabling post-COVID rehabilitation. Over 100 institutions have already signed up to conduct it,” Filip Nowak, the acting head of the NFZ announced. He also emphasised that post-COVID rehabilitation “is not only a matter of improving movement and respiration, but also psychological support.”

The Health Minister said that a detailed schedule of easing the restrictions for May is currently being prepared. When asked if restaurants would only be available to people who had received two doses of the vaccine, Mr Niedzielski stated that “there is no such discussion yet to differentiate the availability of public services, such as restaurants, for people who are vaccinated or not.”