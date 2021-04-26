V4 PMs support Czech Republic in diplomatic strife with Russia

gov.pl

The prime ministers of the Visegrad Group (V4) in a joint declaration on Monday backed the Czech Republic in its diplomatic conflict with Russia.

“We express our full solidarity with the Czechs in connection with activities undertaken by the Russian Federation. We condemn this further… act of aggression committed by Russia on European soil,” the declaration reads.

On April 17, the Czech Republic expelled 18 employees of the Russian embassy in Prague on espionage grounds. The decision hung together with the Czech intelligence service’s earlier confirmation of Russian involvement in a 2014 explosion at a Czech ammunition depot, in which two people died.

In retaliation, Russia has expelled 20 diplomats from the Czech embassy in Moscow.

The Visegrad Group, set up in 1991, commonly known as the V4, is an informal platform of regional cooperation between Poland, Hungary and the Czech and Slovak republics.