PMs of V4 express solidarity with Czech Republic over Russia interference

We express our full solidarity with the Czech Republic in connection with the involvement of the Russian military intelligence operatives in the explosion at the Vrbetice ammunition depot in 2014, Mateusz Morawiecki, Viktor Orbán and Eduard Heger, the Prime Ministers of Poland, Hungary and Slovakia wrote in their joint declaration issued on Monday.

A videoconference of the prime ministers of the Visegrad Group (V4) countries was held to discuss the situation in the face of the escalation of actions taken by Russia in recent weeks.

“We condemn this yet another deplorable act of aggression and breach of international law committed by Russia on European soil,” the PMs stated.

The heads of the Polish, Hungarian and Slovakian governments also criticised “the disproportionate measures taken by Russia in response to the entirely justified decision of the Czech Republic to expel a total of 18 Russian intelligence officers from its territory” and offered their diplomatic and consular help on the matter.

It was stressed in the declaration that the V4 countries “strongly condemn illegal and violent actions carried out by the Russian intelligence operatives.”

“We will not allow these activities to divide Europe. Visegrád Group countries are determined to take measures together with fellow Member States of the European Union to reinforce our resilience,” the statement reads..

On April 17, the Czech authorities announced the expulsion of 18 Russian diplomats on suspicion of the Russian intelligence’s involvement in the ammunition depot explosion in 2014, which resulted in two fatalities. In response, Russia ordered 20 Czech diplomats to leave the country and limited the possibility of employing Russian citizens by the Czech embassy in Moscow.

Prague, in turn, responded by demanding that Russia equate the number of its representatives at the embassy in Prague with the number of employees of the Czech representation in Moscow by the end of May.