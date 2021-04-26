EU supports Poland in tension escalation with Russia: EC spokesman

Russia remains eager to escalate tensions in relations with the EU, reacting disproportionately to the expulsion of Russian diplomats by Poland. The EU supports its Member State, Poland,” Peter Stano, the spokesman of the European Commission said.

When asked about the recognition by the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs of five employees of the Polish embassy in Moscow as personae non gratae, Mr Stano replied that the EU supported Poland in this matter. He added that the EU calls on the Russian authorities to end “illegal activities in the EU and Russia itself, as well as provocative actions against the EU.”

Five employees of the Polish embassy in Moscow have been recognised as personae non gratae by the Russian authorities and are expected to leave Russia by the end of May 15. The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that it had summoned the Polish ambassador to Moscow, Krzysztof Krajewski, and delivered a protest over the earlier recognition by Poland of three employees of the Russian embassy in Warsaw as personae non gratae.