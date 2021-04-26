Poland plans 1.6 million vaccinations this week

Adam Warżawa/PAP

Poland plans to carry out 1.6 million vaccinations against Covid-19 this week, the government commissioner for the national vaccination programme has said.

“We have just exceeded the number of 10.3 million vaccinations, this week we plan to have 1.6 million vaccinations administered,” Michal Dworczyk said on Monday.

He pointed out that this was possible thanks to the national vaccination programme gathering pace “as far as vaccine deliveries allow.”

Dworczyk added that, currently, Poland’s average daily vaccination rate is 200,000 shots and confirmed that no changes would be made in the schedule of vaccination registration to end on May 9. In the event of repeated delivery delays, the waiting time for a jab may be slightly extended.

He also said that on May 4, registration for Covid-19 vaccinations will start at workplaces which can gather at least 300 employees or employees and their families willing to be vaccinated.

According to Dworczyk, this Wednesday the Government Crisis Management Team will meet to take final decisions on the further easing of restrictions.

Poland launched its vaccination programme on December 27 and now uses vaccines produced by US pharmaceutical company Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech, the Anglo-Swedish firm AstraZeneca, the US biotech company Moderna and the Johnson & Johnson single-shot jab, made by Belgian firm Janssen.