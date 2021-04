Rafał Guz/PAP

Poland’s unemployment rate in March 2021 fell to 6.4 percent from the 6.5 percent level recorded in the previous month, the Central Statistical Office (GUS) said on Monday.

The number of registered unemployed people decreased to 1,078,400 in March from 1,099,500 in February, GUS said.

The Family and Labour Ministry earlier correctly predicted that March’s unemployment rate would drop to 6.4 percent.